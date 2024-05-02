Aechelon Tech bags US T-45C training contract
Aechelon Technology has been awarded a contract by Science Applications International to provide 21 pC-Nova Nucleus image generator systems with mixed-reality (MR), multi-projector dome support and databases, all in support of the T-45C Goshawk jet trainers.
The T-45C, a tandem-seat, carrier-capable jet trainer has been training US Navy and Marine Corps pilots and naval flight officers at various locations, including the chief of Naval Air Training at Naval Air Stations Kingsville, Meridian and Pensacola.
The Aechelon pC-Nova Nucleus MR image generator systems will run the current T-45C multi-channel projector-based dome devices, as well as the Varjo XR-4 MR head-mounted display (HMD), at 90 frames/second using unmodified databases.
According to the companies, the MR systems will allow aircrew operation in the augmented virtual-real cockpit and provide a heads-up display with symbology. The system features high-fidelity simulation using Aechelon’s multi-spectral visual global database, including 3D moving models, airfields, areas of interest and routes.
Aimed to replace the troubled T-45 Goshhawk jet trainer, the US Navy will be expected to launch the Undergraduate Jet Training System (UJTS) competition soon.
More from Air Warfare
-
Leonardo and Textron pitch M-346N for upcoming US Navy T-45 replacement
Leonardo and Textron’s joint effort to introduce the M-346N aircraft into the US Navy’s training programme has promised to offer a proven efficient training enterprise as the T-45 replacement.
-
US Air Force Awards $13 billion Doomsday aircraft contract
The deal included engineering and manufacturing development aircraft, ground systems, production aircraft and interim contractor support until 2036.