Aechelon Tech bags US T-45C training contract

Aechelon Technology has been awarded a contract by Science Applications International to provide 21 pC-Nova Nucleus image generator systems with mixed-reality (MR), multi-projector dome support and databases, all in support of the T-45C Goshawk jet trainers.

The T-45C, a tandem-seat, carrier-capable jet trainer has been training US Navy and Marine Corps pilots and naval flight officers at various locations, including the chief of Naval Air Training at Naval Air Stations Kingsville, Meridian and Pensacola.

The Aechelon pC-Nova Nucleus MR image generator systems will run the current T-45C multi-channel projector-based dome devices, as well as the Varjo XR-4 MR head-mounted display (HMD), at 90 frames/second using unmodified databases.

According to the companies, the MR systems will allow aircrew operation in the augmented virtual-real cockpit and provide a heads-up display with symbology. The system features high-fidelity simulation using Aechelon’s multi-spectral visual global database, including 3D moving models, airfields, areas of interest and routes.

Aimed to replace the troubled T-45 Goshhawk jet trainer, the US Navy will be expected to launch the Undergraduate Jet Training System (UJTS) competition soon.