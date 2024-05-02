How Israel is using space to spot missile threats from Iran
Israel has been strengthening its position in space by accessing locally made satellites featuring different payloads, launchers and other space-related systems.
The Israeli Ministry of Defense initiated a major plan in 2018 to launch a large number of micro-satellites that would operate in swarms and enable real-time surveillance from space of areas of interest, namely Iran.
Israeli sources have told Shephard that the programme would now be accelerated as Israel has accepted that future intelligence from friendly countries will not always be available as it was when Iran launched more than 300 ballistic missiles and armed drones to hit targets
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 2 free stories per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Digital Battlespace
-
Spectra Group’s GENSS tactical radio to debut at SOF Week
GENSS (next GENeration SlingShot) is a tactical radio communications system developed by the Spectra Group with a modular, open-architecture solution that can be adapted for air, land and sea applications.
-
Kongsberg contracted to develop remote control communications terminal
The development of the THOR Remote Control Terminal (RCT) has been linked to the delivery of other elements of the THOR communications system such as vehicle radio modules.
-
British Army’s ISR commander warns of new challenges facing defence forces
The race between using ISR and resisting the use of it by enemies has accelerated, leading to new methods and systems being required, according to the British Army’s lead on its ISR efforts.
-
Push for greater use of open source data, says senior British officer
The huge amount of open source data available may not carry the weight of secret sources but it does carry substantial value, according to speakers at Defence IQ C4ISR Global conference in London.
-
Jacobs wins MoD cyber-security support contract
The deal with Jacobs will run until November 2027 and will see the company deliver a range of digital and IT specialist professional services to Defence Digital.