To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

How Israel is using space to spot missile threats from Iran

2nd May 2024 - 18:00 GMT | by Arie Egozi in Tel Aviv

RSS

IAI’s OPTSAT 500 micro satellite has been designed for standalone and constellation configurations. (Image: IAI)

A former Israeli space head has recommended that the Israeli Air and Space Arm operate small satellites in swarms to provide the country’s armed forces with region-wide surveillance.

Israel has been strengthening its position in space by accessing locally made satellites featuring different payloads, launchers and other space-related systems.

The Israeli Ministry of Defense initiated a major plan in 2018 to launch a large number of micro-satellites that would operate in swarms and enable real-time surveillance from space of areas of interest, namely Iran.

Israeli sources have told Shephard that the programme would now be accelerated as Israel has accepted that future intelligence from friendly countries will not always be available as it was when Iran launched more than 300 ballistic missiles and armed drones to hit targets

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 2 free stories per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Arie Egozi

Author

Arie Egozi

Born in Israel, Arie Egozi served in the IDF and holds a political science and …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Digital Battlespace

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us