How Israel is using space to spot missile threats from Iran

Israel has been strengthening its position in space by accessing locally made satellites featuring different payloads, launchers and other space-related systems.

The Israeli Ministry of Defense initiated a major plan in 2018 to launch a large number of micro-satellites that would operate in swarms and enable real-time surveillance from space of areas of interest, namely Iran.

Israeli sources have told Shephard that the programme would now be accelerated as Israel has accepted that future intelligence from friendly countries will not always be available as it was when Iran launched more than 300 ballistic missiles and armed drones to hit targets