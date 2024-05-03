To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Brazil moves ahead with second-hand Black Hawk deal

3rd May 2024 - 12:29 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

An option for six more Black Hawks was said to be part of the FMS deal between Brazil and the US. (Photo: Brazilian MoD)

Brazil will replace its HM-3 Cougar and HM-2 Black Hawk helicopters with the second-hand UH-60s.

Brazil will progress with the acquisition of second-hand UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters from US stock, as confirmed by Brazilian Army commander General Tomas Miguel Mine Ribeiro Paiva.

Word of the potential purchase of 12 helicopters first emerged a few months ago and an FMS agreement has now been reached. An option for six more Black Hawks was said to be part of the deal but no value or delivery timeline has been disclosed about the deal.

The Lockheed/Sikorsky-made UH-60 utility helicopters will replace the service’s eight HM-3 Cougar and four HM-2 Black Hawk helicopters. Phasing out of these aircraft were approved last December.

Acquisition of the used US helicopters was part of the Army Strategic Program Army Aviation (Prg EE Av Ex).

The US Army has a considerable number of UH-60 Black Hawks in stock, available for purchase through programmes offered by the government. The demand for second-hand UH-60s could increase in the coming years, given the US Army’s decision to retire up to 157 Black Hawks and an anticipated investment in a new multi-year procurement deal with Sikorsky for a Black Hawk line.

