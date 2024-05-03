Transforming the battlefield: How DARPA’s manufacturing innovations is fuelling military flexibility

The US Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) has been expanding its focus on advanced manufacturing as it ramps up attempts to build increased flexibility into the military supply chain, and boost access to critical equipment and material.

The agency has recently launched a range of programmes connected to manufacturing. One example has been Structures Uniquely Resolved to Guarantee Endurance (SURGE) which has been aiming to transform the qualification process for parts produced using additive manufacturing (AM).

SURGE has been using data to build a process that creates an accurate picture of a finalised part which can essentially meet qualification