To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Teledyne FLIR launches new SUGV 325

6th May 2024 - 16:30 GMT | by Wilder Alejandro Sanchez in Washington, DC

RSS

Teledyne FLIR’s SUGV 325 was shown for the first time at Modern Day Marine 2024. (Photo: ﻿Wilder Alejandro Sanchez)

Teledyne FLIR’s new SUGV 325 robot is similar is design to other systems in the company’s portfolio such as the small FirstLook and SUGV (formerly SUGV 310) and falls in-between these two in size.

Teledyne FLIR launched the newest member of its family of UGVs, the SUGV 325, at the Modern Day Marine 2024 in Washington, DC earlier this month.

The SUGV is a tracked multirole platform with articulating flippers and can be used for EOD, surveillance/reconnaissance operations and inspections.

Matthew Bruni, Teledyne senior manager, US business development-SOCOM noted that the vehicle can “carry lethal payloads; this is not just an EOD robot,” noting that testing is taking place without further details.

Bruni added that while there are no deliveries yet, the special operations community is interested, and it is being “evaluated by the

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 2 free stories per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Wilder Alejandro Sanchez

Author

Wilder Alejandro Sanchez

Wilder Alejandro Sánchez is an analyst who covers defense & security, geopolitical, and trade issues …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

  • Malaysia's Cendana Auto unveils two new tactical 4x4 vehicles

    Malaysia's Cendana Auto unveils two new tactical 4x4 vehicles

    Malaysia has a requirement for a light strike vehicle for the 10th Parachute Brigade and a troop transport for its infantry battalions and the two new vehicles unveiled at DSA are targeted at these requirements.

  • Malaysian defence update: Key programmes under spotlight at DSA 2024

    Malaysian defence update: Key programmes under spotlight at DSA 2024

    The Defence Services Asia (DSA) exhibition in Kuala Lumpur from 6–9 March will feature updates on Malaysia’s defence programmes, including the signing of Batch 2 Littoral Mission Ships and procurement plans for medium lift helicopters.

  • Hensoldt to send more TRML-4D radars to Ukraine

    Hensoldt to send more TRML-4D radars to Ukraine

    The Hensoldt TRML-4D, an air-defence radar based on the maritime TRS-4D radar, has been designed to provide similar scanning and surveillance capabilities to forces on land.

  • Germany joins CAVS 6x6 AFV R&D programme

    Germany joins CAVS 6x6 AFV R&D programme

    The Common Armoured Vehicle System (CAVS) programme started in 2019 involving Finland, Estonia, Latvia and Sweden. Germany has now been joined in the research and development (R&D) phase.

  • Oshkosh unveils improved MTVR as 4x4 variant

    Oshkosh unveils improved MTVR as 4x4 variant

    Oshkosh has produced more than 10,000 6x6 Medium Tactical Vehicle Replacements (MTVRs) for the US Mariine Corps and US Navy ‘Seabees’ (US Naval Construction Battalions), which have been operating off-road missions in Afghanistan, Iraq and around the world.

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us