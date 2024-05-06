Teledyne FLIR launches new SUGV 325

Teledyne FLIR launched the newest member of its family of UGVs, the SUGV 325, at the Modern Day Marine 2024 in Washington, DC earlier this month.

The SUGV is a tracked multirole platform with articulating flippers and can be used for EOD, surveillance/reconnaissance operations and inspections.

Matthew Bruni, Teledyne senior manager, US business development-SOCOM noted that the vehicle can “carry lethal payloads; this is not just an EOD robot,” noting that testing is taking place without further details.

Bruni added that while there are no deliveries yet, the special operations community is interested, and it is being “evaluated by the