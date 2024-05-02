Germany joins CAVS 6x6 AFV R&D programme

Germany has joined the R&D phase of the multinational CAVS Patria 6x6 AFV alongside existing participating nations Finland, Latvia, Estonia and Sweden.

Under the the agreement, Germany will have access to the results of the product development packages created within the programme and will be in a position to co-define the requirements for future mission variants.

Within the CAVS programme, the 6x6 armoured vehicle system development has been led by Patria with the intention that a substantial majority of supply of the vehicles is conducted by utilising the member nations’ local industry capabilities.

Germany will bring a substantial industrial capability to the programme through Rheinmetall and Krauss-Maffei Wegmann.

Shephard Defence Insight has estimated that Germany would seek to procure around 350 units based on the required force levels and Germany's soon-to-retire APC stock.

Based on its proposed configuration it is likely the CAVS programme will to be targeted toward Germany’s wheeled APC fleet, especially the TPz1 Fuchs variants.

Germany has approximately 940 units of such vehicles expected to retire in 2025 but the German government has already acquired 400 Boxer APCs to modernise its wheeled APC inventory.

Earlier this week plans were unveiled by Patria to carry out vehicle improvements as part of a move towards production standard vehicles, while Finnish minister of defence Antti Häkkänen also authorised the start of procurement of vehicles from Patria.