Malaysia's Cendana Auto unveils two new tactical 4x4 vehicles

Malaysian vehicle manufacturer Cendana Auto has unveiled two indigenously designed and manufactured 4x4 vehicles at the Defence Services Asia (DSA) Exhibition 2024 in Kuala Lumpur, the Magatti Light Strike Vehicle (LSV) and the Vextor Light Tactical Troop Transporter.

Representatives of the company stated that the vehicles were designed to position the company to meet future requirements though they declined to get into specifics.

Shephard understands though that the Malaysian Army has requirements for a light strike vehicle for the 10th Parachute Brigade, which serves as the Army’s Rapid Deployment Force and a troop transport for its infantry battalions.

