ATCD wins F-35 sustainment contract

The US Department of Defence has selected Avionics Test Center Denmark (ATCD) for the maintenance of avionics (16 components) for the F-35 fighter aircraft, Terma announced on 18 February.

During the period of 2021-2025, ATCD, formed by Terma and Scandinavian Avionics in collaboration with the US, will be responsible for global repair and maintenance of avionics components. From 2025 ATCD will be responsible for regional repair and maintenance of avionics components within Europe.

ATCD will carry out the sustainment work in Denmark.

In April 2018, Terma and Scandinavian Avionics submitted a joint proposal for the maintenance of F-35 components. ATCD was established to work on this proposal.