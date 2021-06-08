Airbus carries on with Lakota support

A UH-72A Lakota helicopter takes off. (Photo: New Jersey National Guard/Mark Olsen)

US Army issues a new contract for UH-72 contractor logistics support.

Airbus US Space & Defense is to continue providing contractor logistics support services for the UH-72 Lakota multirole helicopter.

Work on a $119.79 million contract modification from US Army Contracting Command will be completed by 30 June 2022, the DoD noted in a 7 June announcement.

The Lakota is a military version of the medium-sized twin-engine Airbus H145 helicopter. According to Shephard Defence Insight, the US Army has ordered 510 of the helicopters.

Available in multiple configurations, the UH-72A is a key component of the US Army’s Aviation Restructuring Initiative and the primary rotary-wing trainer for the US Army Aviation Center of Excellence at Fort Rucker, Alabama.