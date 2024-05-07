To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Turkish Kaan fighter completes second flight

7th May 2024 - 13:30 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in London

RSS

The TF-X project was announced in 2010, and fighters designed and produced under the programme are set to enter service by 2030. (Photo: Screengrab of a Turkish Aerospace Industries' video)

Turkey's TF-X Kaan fighter jet has achieved another milestone with its successful second test flight, signalling a steady progress towards its scheduled service entry date.

Turkey’s indigenous TF-X Kaan fighter jet has completed its second test flight, less than three months following its maiden flight.

The test flight took place on 6 May, during which the aircraft reportedly stayed airborne for 14 minutes, reaching an altitude of 10,000ft and a speed of 230kt, according to Secretary of Defence Industry Secretariat (SSB) Prof Halık Gorgun. The maiden flight was performed on 21 February this year.

“Today, we witnessed another significant day in Turkish aviation history and Turkish defence history,” said Gorgun. “This flight, like the first, was very successful. The data obtained in this flight will

