Turkish Kaan fighter completes second flight

Turkey’s indigenous TF-X Kaan fighter jet has completed its second test flight, less than three months following its maiden flight.

The test flight took place on 6 May, during which the aircraft reportedly stayed airborne for 14 minutes, reaching an altitude of 10,000ft and a speed of 230kt, according to Secretary of Defence Industry Secretariat (SSB) Prof Halık Gorgun. The maiden flight was performed on 21 February this year.

“Today, we witnessed another significant day in Turkish aviation history and Turkish defence history,” said Gorgun. “This flight, like the first, was very successful. The data obtained in this flight will