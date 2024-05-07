MD Helicopters expands presence in Indo-Pacific, eyes potential customers

MD Helicopters is looking to enhance its presence in the Indo-Pacific, with several countries in the region identified as potential customers, said Howard Berry, Senior Sales Director for MD Helicopters.

Speaking to Shephard, Berry said that the company was looking to refocus sales efforts in the region, given that the current TH530 trainer and AH530 Light Attack Scout helicopters would suit many countries due to their low cost and maintenance, with a less than one maintenance hour/flight hour ratio.

He added that for more advanced capabilities, the AH530 Block II with the Hellfire air-to-ground missile and the Advanced Precision Kill