  • MD Helicopters expands presence in Indo-Pacific, eyes potential customers

MD Helicopters expands presence in Indo-Pacific, eyes potential customers

7th May 2024 - 11:00 GMT | by Dzirhan Mahadzir in Kuala Lumpur

RSS

Malaysia operates six MD-530G helicopters and MD Helicopters is targeting supplementary sales of the current AH530 series. (Photo: Malaysian Armed Forces)

MD Helicopters aims to bolster its footprint in the Indo-Pacific region, targeting countries like Thailand, Philippines, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Indonesia for potential sales of its TH530 trainer and AH530 Light Attack Scout helicopters.

MD Helicopters is looking to enhance its presence in the Indo-Pacific, with several countries in the region identified as potential customers, said Howard Berry, Senior Sales Director for MD Helicopters.

Speaking to Shephard, Berry said that the company was looking to refocus sales efforts in the region, given that the current TH530 trainer and AH530 Light Attack Scout helicopters would suit many countries due to their low cost and maintenance, with a less than one maintenance hour/flight hour ratio.

He added that for more advanced capabilities, the AH530 Block II with the Hellfire air-to-ground missile and the Advanced Precision Kill

Dzirhan Mahadzir

Author

Dzirhan Mahadzir

Dzirhan Mahadzir is a freelance defense journalist and analyst based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, who …

Read full bio

