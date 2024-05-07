Israel’s Oron airborne early warning aircraft rushed into service

Israel’s Oron Conformal Airborne Early Warning (CAEW) aircraft has completed more than 100 missions as part of operations over Gaza and in defence against Iranian attacks since the start of the Israel-Gaza War on 7 October last year.

First flight of the aircraft was announced on 27 August and the Israel Air Force asset was rushed into service only months later and was particularly used in defeating missile and UAS attacks from Iran.

An Israeli defence source said that since the war broke out, the Oron has performed well over 100 sorties and “flew in airspaces never before visited by