Israel’s Oron airborne early warning aircraft rushed into service

7th May 2024 - 15:00 GMT | by Arie Egozi in Tel Aviv, Israel

It was announced in August that the Oron CAEW had flown for the first time. (Photo: Israeli MoD)

ELTA systems onboard the Oron include an ELW-2085 active electronically scanned array (AESA) four-dimensional radar, an electronic surveillance measures system, a self-protection system including active and passive sensors and countermeasures and a mission computer system

Israel’s Oron Conformal Airborne Early Warning (CAEW) aircraft has completed more than 100 missions as part of operations over Gaza and in defence against Iranian attacks since the start of the Israel-Gaza War on 7 October last year.

First flight of the aircraft was announced on 27 August and the Israel Air Force asset was rushed into service only months later and was particularly used in defeating missile and UAS attacks from Iran.

An Israeli defence source said that since the war broke out, the Oron has performed well over 100 sorties and “flew in airspaces never before visited by

