UK Royal Navy orders more Remus UUVs
Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) has sold a further eight Remus UUVs to the UK Royal Navy (RN) adding to those already purchased by the country in the past 23 years which includes two Remus 100 that were purchased in 2001 and remain operational, according to the company.
The latest order was for three Remus 100s and five Remus 300s with the platforms dedicated to reconnaissance to mine-countermeasure roles. Three of the latter were delivered to the RN in September 2022.
The new order followed the sale of a REMUS 620 UUV to an international customer in the Indo-Pacific region in March and in October last year. HII announced the award of a contract to build nine small UUVs for the USN’s Lionfish System programme.
The Lionfish contract has since grown to 42 vehicles and has the potential to grow to as many as 200 over the next five years with a total value of more than US$347 million. In May 2021 HII announced a USN order of two Remus 300 with delivery taking place in mid-2022.
HII has sold more than 600 UUVs to 30 countries worldwide, including 14 NATO member countries.
