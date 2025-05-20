To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Air Warfare>
  • UK MoD awards Ascent with eight-year contract to upgrade RAF and Royal Navy flight training

UK MoD awards Ascent with eight-year contract to upgrade RAF and Royal Navy flight training

20th May 2025 - 17:02 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London

RSS

The RAF took delivery of its final Poseidon P-8A aircraft in 2022. (Photo: Crown Copyright)

Funding of £300 million will go towards training personnel on the FIRCTS programmes to meet a growing demand for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and uncrewed aerial systems (UAS) platforms.

The UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) has signed an eight-year £300 million (US$401 million) contract with Ascent Flight Training to modernise flight training for the Royal Air Force (RAF) and Royal Navy (RN) rear crew personnel.

The contract is part of the Future Intelligence, Surveillance, Target Acquisition and Reconnaissance (ISTAR) and Rear Crew Training System (FIRCST) programme. Ascent, a joint venture between Babcock and Lockheed Martin, is responsible for delivering the UK Military Flight Training System (MFTS) alongside the MoD.

Ascent first explored and opened up the competition for the new synthetic training system in 2022.

Captain Polly Hatchard, UKMFTS

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Lucy Powell

Author

Lucy Powell

Lucy Powell is Shephard’s Air Reporter. She has spent the last two years reporting …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us