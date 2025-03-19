Royal Navy follows US Navy lead, invests in VR training to mitigate watchkeeping skill fade
Kilo Solutions, a UK-based VR maritime training provider, has won a contract with the Royal Navy (RN) to supply 24 units of its “virtual advancement system for competent operations” (VASCO), to help RN officers with their bridge watchkeeping, mission rehearsal, and skill fade prevention.
The sale of “VASCO-in-a-box” (VIAB) units to the RN adds a commercial off-the-shelf VR into the make-up of ongoing training for the UK’s naval personnel. The set-up includes four Meta Quest headsets, a dedicated router delivering a secure, standalone LAN for the training, and a preconfigured laptop containing all the VASCO training scenarios.
Users will also, as with most virtual training devices, have the ability to define and run their own missions, to ensure they get the most practical use out of the VIAB.
Related Articles
Babcock to partner with companies to develop improved VR training system
Fincantieri company launches VR and AR simulator for ROVs
The sale to the RN is Kilo’s second major order in the world of naval defence.
The first saw it work with the US Navy (USN) to deliver an adaptation of VASCO into the navy’s VIBRaNT (Virtual Bridge and Navigational Trainer) VR training system.
Andy Parkin, managing director at Kilo Solutions, said the RN contract was significant not just for the company but for the role of VR naval training as a whole: “The ability to develop and apply knowledge within a fully immersive and interactive training environment is game-changing,” he explained.
“Mission rehearsal, competency evaluation, promotion assessment alongside skill development, are now just some of the use cases that are advancing operational capability by using VR training like VIAB. VR training lets command teams maintain bridge watchkeeping standards at individual and team level like never before,” Parkin added.
VR and AR operational training became more accepted in navies across the course of 2024, with big players, including Fincantieri and Babcock exploring the potential of VR technology in a training environment.
More from Naval Warfare
-
New mine countermeasures vessel enters service in Japan
The new vessel, JS Nomi, is the fourth countermeasures vessels in the Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force's Awaji class, and a fifth and sixth have been costed.
-
New three-way deal spurs mine countermeasure advances in UAE
Exail, Abu Dhabi Ship Building (ADSB) and the Technology Innovation Institute (TII) are collaborating to add new technology to mine countermeasure solutions.
-
North Korea claims to have its first nuclear submarine
If its claims are true, the submarine could have a significant impact on other navies in the region and potentially on US foreign policy.
-
Canada commits to $15 billion River-class destroyers and infrastructure
The new destroyer programme aims to build 15 new vessels over at least the next 25 years, the first of which should launch in the early 2030s.
-
UK Royal Navy begins training with autonomous mine counter measures vessel
The uncrewed surface vessel (USV) is the first of four autonomous mine vessels the UK Royal Navy (RN) will deploy this year.
-
ASFAT and United Defense Technology partner to bid for Royal Thai Navy frigate build
The Thai and Turkish companies will work together to bid for the four-vessel contract.