Japan targets T-4 replacement ahead of GCAP as pressure mounts to modernise pilot training
When issuing a request for information last October, the Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF) got the ball rolling on finding a replacement platform for its aging Kawasaki T-4 intermediate jet trainers. After deadline extensions, the tender process closed on 8 May.
The JASDF possesses more than 200 domestically built T-4 jet trainers that were introduced from 1988 onwards, but the range of options for replacing them is relatively narrow.
With Japan’s air force now flying fifth-generation F-35A and F-35B fighters, and with Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP) fighters on the way a decade later, the ageing T-4 is wholly
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Air Warfare
-
UVision declares a “first” with helicopter-launched loitering munition to be displayed at Paris Air Show
UVision’s HERO loitering munition family is widely used. As an air-launched loitering munition, however, it is a new concept which could meet a specific declared need of the US Marine Corps.
-
Australia bets big on new systems and local industry in the face of drone wars
Australia has a small but vibrant drone and counter-drone industry ranging from niche dual technology company Grabba Technologies to large multinational like DroneShield. It is these companies and a reshaping of procurement methods to ramp up its drone power.
-
RTX Raytheon to surge production of AIM-9X Block II missiles by nearly 80% in three years
Currently manufacturing 1,400 AIM-9X Block II missiles annually, Raytheon plans to reach the mark of 2,500 per year by September 2028.