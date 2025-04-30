Thales to modernise Netherlands TACTIS combined arms trainer
Thales has been awarded a contract by the Royal Netherlands Army (RNLA) to modernise its TACTIS tactical indoor simulation system. The contract award was announced today at a joint event at the RNLA simulation centre (SIMCEN) at Amersfoort.
The contract value was not disclosed but Dutch government documentation indicates that the overall cost of the project is in excess of €50 million (US$56.8 million).
TACTIS is a combined arms manoeuvre simulation facility which includes up to 76 different platform simulators of varying levels of fidelity networked in a common synthetic environment. It includes trailer-based mobile facilities. TACTIS entered service in
