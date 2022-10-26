To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • Ensuring cyber security and informance assurance within organisations (sponsored)

26th October 2022 - 09:50 GMT | by Featured Video

CDS Defence & Security provides a stepping stone approach to helping companies understand and implement the necessary cyber security requirements in the defence sector.

This video is brought to you by CDS Defence & Security.

Martin Nash of CDS Defence & Security talks briefly about how the company has been assisting companies with achieving the appropriate cyber security requirements in higher classification environments.

