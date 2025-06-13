To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

M-345 officially enters service as trainer for Italian Air Force

13th June 2025 - 16:03 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London

RSS

The Italian Air Force has received four M-345s. (Photo: Leonardo)

The Leonardo M-345 High-Efficiency Trainer (HET) basic/advanced trainer is similar to the M-346, which is the second part of the Italian Air Force’s training system, but is a substantially smaller and less powerful aircraft.

The Leonardo M-345 basic/advanced trainer aircraft has been introduced into the Italian Air Force’s (IAF’s) fleet of training aircraft, replacing older MB-339 and operating alongside the more advanced M-346 Lead In Fighter Trainer aircraft.

Italy has ordered 18 of the aircraft, designated T-345A in Italian service, and has received four. The design builds on SIAI-Marchetti SF-260, the Aermacchi MB-326, and the Aermacchi MB-339 and it is now officially operational with the 61st Wing at Galatina (LE).

The total requirement for M-345 is expected to be for around 45 aircraft to progressively replace the 137 in-service MB-339s, which entered service in

Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

Read full bio

