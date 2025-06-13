M-345 officially enters service as trainer for Italian Air Force
The Leonardo M-345 basic/advanced trainer aircraft has been introduced into the Italian Air Force’s (IAF’s) fleet of training aircraft, replacing older MB-339 and operating alongside the more advanced M-346 Lead In Fighter Trainer aircraft.
Italy has ordered 18 of the aircraft, designated T-345A in Italian service, and has received four. The design builds on SIAI-Marchetti SF-260, the Aermacchi MB-326, and the Aermacchi MB-339 and it is now officially operational with the 61st Wing at Galatina (LE).
The total requirement for M-345 is expected to be for around 45 aircraft to progressively replace the 137 in-service MB-339s, which entered service in
