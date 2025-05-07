Australian Army advances with the implementation of countermining training
The Australian Army has been progressing with the implementation of the FLAIM System’s Sweeper fully immersive countermine and explosive hazard awareness simulation solution. One year after acquiring the capability, the branch entered in 2025 in the second phase of the programme.
This stage involves training teams of soldiers together to perform countermining missions and be prepared to jointly sweep the same minefield.
On display at the SOF Week 2025 exhibition, in Tampa, Florida, this solution uses virtual reality to simulate mine and explosive hazards without exposing personnel to dangerous environments. It replicates scenarios with landmines, anti-personnel mines, vehicle
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
More from Land Warfare
-
Need more flexibility in battle management system delivery?
Systematic’s newest solution, SitaWare BattleCloud, brings greater flexibility to combat information systems and C4ISR.
-
QinetiQ awarded contract for further work on lasers, future systems and energy weapons
Notable projects under the Weapons Sector Research Framework (WSRF) contract include the British Army determining the impact of a vehicle-mounted laser weapon on drones and testing a vehicle-mounted Radio Frequency Directed Energy Weapon (RFDEW).
-
Beretta discloses details of its proposal for the British Army’s Project Grayburn
The company is offering weapons and accessories produced by itself and by other Beretta Holding subsidiaries.
-
Axe swings on US Army procurements
The US Army was undergoing a large refresh of its land vehicles but this seems to have come to a whiplash stop. Procurements have been reduced, legacy vehicles and systems are on the chopping block and even the number of Joint Light Tactical Vehicles (JLTVs) is under threat.
-
Europe’s next-generation tank crawls forward and adopts a proven process
The Franco-German Main Ground Combat System (MGCS) is ambitious and is using a procurement system which has had some success in the continent’s aircraft purchasing processes with a separate company established and subsystems identified.
-
Hegseth issues rallying cry for army transformation
US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has outlined an ambitious plan to reform, reshape and redirect the US Army in an overhaul which would see a reduction in formations and less manned attack helicopters.