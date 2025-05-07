Australian Army advances with the implementation of countermining training

The Australian Army has been progressing with the implementation of the FLAIM System’s Sweeper fully immersive countermine and explosive hazard awareness simulation solution. One year after acquiring the capability, the branch entered in 2025 in the second phase of the programme.

This stage involves training teams of soldiers together to perform countermining missions and be prepared to jointly sweep the same minefield.

On display at the SOF Week 2025 exhibition, in Tampa, Florida, this solution uses virtual reality to simulate mine and explosive hazards without exposing personnel to dangerous environments. It replicates scenarios with landmines, anti-personnel mines, vehicle