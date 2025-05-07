To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • Australian Army advances with the implementation of countermining training

Australian Army advances with the implementation of countermining training

7th May 2025 - 17:05 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Tampa, Florida

FLAIM Sweeper on display at the SOF Week 2025. (Photo: Flavia Camargos Pereira)

The branch entered this year in the second phase of the deployment of the FLAIM Sweeper system.

The Australian Army has been progressing with the implementation of the FLAIM System’s Sweeper fully immersive countermine and explosive hazard awareness simulation solution. One year after acquiring the capability, the branch entered in 2025 in the second phase of the programme.

This stage involves training teams of soldiers together to perform countermining missions and be prepared to jointly sweep the same minefield.

On display at the SOF Week 2025 exhibition, in Tampa, Florida, this solution uses virtual reality to simulate mine and explosive hazards without exposing personnel to dangerous environments. It replicates scenarios with landmines, anti-personnel mines, vehicle

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a North America editor at Shephard Media.

