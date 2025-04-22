Co-operation continues as tri-national F-35s break new ground in Pacific exercise

Adding to the growing list of “training firsts” surrounding the F-35, aircraft from Japan, the US and Australia recently concluded Cope North 25, described as “the first in a series of trilateral exercises with fifth-generation air warfare capabilities and whole-of-force integration as its focus”.

The aircraft flew together for the first time during the 3-21 February event conducted at Andersen Air Force Base in Guam.

The US Pacific Air Forces (PACAF), the USMC, USN, Japan Air Self-Defense Force (JASDF), and Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) flew approximately 90 F-35As and F-35Bs during the exercise, with RAAF releases