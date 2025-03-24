US Army awards RTX Raytheon follow-on contract for the RCADE modelling and simulation capability

RTX Raytheon has announced the award of an undisclosed amount follow-on contract for the supply of the Rapid Campaign Analysis and Demonstration Environment (RCADE) modelling and simulation capability.

The new agreement with the US Army Futures Command/Futures and Concepts Center will enable the branch to continue to utilise the defence analysis solution.

As part of this deal, the manufacturer will also establish a continuous experimentation environment with RCADE to enable the US Army’s concept developers and Battle Labs to inform strategic force design decisions.

The company received the first contract for the RCADE in July last year. Under this agreement,