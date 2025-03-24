To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

US Army awards RTX Raytheon follow-on contract for the RCADE modelling and simulation capability

24th March 2025 - 13:00 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

Raytheon Rapid Campaign Analysis and Demonstration Environment. (Photo: RTX Raytheon)

The agreement covers the establishment of a continuous experimentation environment.

RTX Raytheon has announced the award of an undisclosed amount follow-on contract for the supply of the Rapid Campaign Analysis and Demonstration Environment (RCADE) modelling and simulation capability.

The new agreement with the US Army Futures Command/Futures and Concepts Center will enable the branch to continue to utilise the defence analysis solution.

As part of this deal, the manufacturer will also establish a continuous experimentation environment with RCADE to enable the US Army’s concept developers and Battle Labs to inform strategic force design decisions.

The company received the first contract for the RCADE in July last year. Under this agreement,

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a North America editor at Shephard Media. She joined the company …

Read full bio

