US Army awards RTX Raytheon follow-on contract for the RCADE modelling and simulation capability
RTX Raytheon has announced the award of an undisclosed amount follow-on contract for the supply of the Rapid Campaign Analysis and Demonstration Environment (RCADE) modelling and simulation capability.
The new agreement with the US Army Futures Command/Futures and Concepts Center will enable the branch to continue to utilise the defence analysis solution.
As part of this deal, the manufacturer will also establish a continuous experimentation environment with RCADE to enable the US Army’s concept developers and Battle Labs to inform strategic force design decisions.
The company received the first contract for the RCADE in July last year. Under this agreement,
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 2 free stories per week
- Daily news round-up email service
- Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Land Warfare
-
FAMOUS all-terrain vehicle demonstrated with 20mm cannon
Patria has so far built two technology test beds of the FAMOUS (Future Highly Mobile Augmented Armoured System) all-terrain vehicle (ATV) and in the second half of this year will complete the first of two vehicles for further trials in the third quarter of 2025.
-
Patria adds 120mm mortar system to 4x4 truck
A key feature of TREMOS (Traditional REborn Mortar System) is that it can be rapidly fitted to another platform. After the demonstration in Finland, TREMOS is going to Sweden to be fitted and fired from a standard commercial vehicle fitted with a hook lift to show its flexibility.
-
Full windshield AI tactical display developed for Patria 6x6 vehicles
The new system is designed to turn windshields into real-time tactical data screens which would remove the need for XR glasses and provide battlespace awareness for situational readiness in low-visibility environments.
-
GDLS to unveil SHORAD variant of Pandur APC
The company sees the new model as a potential solution for the US Army's M-SHORAD Inc 4.
-
Patria unveils new 155mm artillery system with Ukraine war in mind
The war in Ukraine has shown the need for howitzers with a rapid deploy, fire and move capability, the ‘shoot and scoot’ concept, and Patria’s newest self-propelled system, ARVE, acknowledges that.