How the US Marine Corps “increased” Marines’ shooting accuracy by 99%
The US Marine Corps (USMC) has been adopting a data-driven training approach that was reported to increase Marine small arms shooting performance by 99% in four years. It is based on simulation systems and more lifelike close combat scenarios.
Aligned with the USMC Force Design, the strategy has been implemented since 2021 and encompassed expanding the use of statistics and modelling capabilities in the Infantry Marksmanship Training Programme (IMTP), which now includes a reformulated Annual Rifle Qualification (ARQ).
“IMTP has been developed and validated to increase lethality by analysing speed, precision, executive control, adaptability and risk exposure metrics,”
