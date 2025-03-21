Singapore launches the SAFTI City urban warfare complex

The Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) has officially launched the SAFTI City Phase 1, a first-of-its-kind urban warfare, training and instrumentation facility.

The 17 hectare SAFTI City has been designed to provide the SAF with realistic peacetime and wartime urban warfare training as operations there expand.

Featuring 71 buildings, 43 of which are medium to high rise, the ‘city’ is separated into the Old Town, replicating features of colonial-era districts, and New Town, which has more high rise and interconnected buildings and pathways.

The buildings are designed to replicate schools, malls, hotels and a transport complex that features three subway lines