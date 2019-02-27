US Navy orders Tel-Instrument’s test sets

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. has received a follow-on order totalling $641,172 from the US Navy to provide AN/USM-719 Mode 5 test sets, the company announced on 22 February 2019.

The AN/USM-719’s large 4.75-inch x 3.5-inch colour LCD screen and surrounding soft-keys and keyboard provides easy and quick access to a multiple of test screens menus and display options.

The AN/USM-719 has been designed in a compact, waterproof and durable case. Instant one button GO/NO test can be performed based on stored parameters. It allows users to manually select and vary parameters individualised for each system. It also includes a built-in battery charger and three front panel replaceable Lithium-Ion batteries.