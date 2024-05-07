Deftech displays proof of concept vehicle for improved Malaysian Army ACV-300 Adnan AFV
Malaysian company Deftech displayed its proof of concept (PoC) vehicle for the Malaysian Army’s ACV-300 Adnan AFV Service Life Extension Programme (SLEP) at the Defence Services Asia 2024 exhibition held in Kuala Lumpur.
On 7 December 2023, Defence Minister Mohamad Hasan stated in parliament that the government had approved a life extension programme for 60 ACV-300s though he gave little further details beyond that.
The Malaysian Army ordered a total of 267 ACV-300s from Deftech and manufacturer FNSS with an initial order of 211 vehicles in 10 variants in 2000 and a second batch of 56 in 2008. The SLEP
