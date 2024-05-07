To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Deftech displays proof of concept vehicle for improved Malaysian Army ACV-300 Adnan AFV

7th May 2024 - 09:30 GMT | by Dzirhan Mahadzir in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Deftech's PoC vehicle for the improved ACV-300 Adnan AFV. The Malaysian government has given funding approval for 60 vehicles to undergo the programme. (Photo: Dzirhan Mahadzir)

The ACV-300 Adnan Armoured Fighting Vehicle (AFV) is a Malaysian variant of the FNSS ACV-15 and was the result of a collaboration between FNSS and Malaysian company DRB-Hicom Defence Technologies (Deftech).

Malaysian company Deftech displayed its proof of concept (PoC) vehicle for the Malaysian Army’s ACV-300 Adnan AFV Service Life Extension Programme (SLEP) at the Defence Services Asia 2024 exhibition held in Kuala Lumpur.

On 7 December 2023, Defence Minister Mohamad Hasan stated in parliament that the government had approved a life extension programme for 60 ACV-300s though he gave little further details beyond that.

The Malaysian Army ordered a total of 267 ACV-300s from Deftech and manufacturer FNSS with an initial order of 211 vehicles in 10 variants in 2000 and a second batch of 56 in 2008. The SLEP

