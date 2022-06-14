﻿Eurosatory 2022: Optionally crewed Sabrah turret goes on show

Elbit Systems displayed an optionally crewed version of its Sabrah turret for light tanks and IFVs for the first time at Eurosatory 2022 in Paris on 13-17 June.

On its stand the Israeli company exhibited the optionally manned turret in 105mm or 120mm calibre, integrated with the ASCOD IFV from General Dynamics European Land Systems.

Sabrah can be operated remotely or with two crew members. Its features include an automatic loader, the COAPS gunner sight, panoramic day and night self-stabilised sights, a fire-control system, the Iron Vision helmet-mounted display for the vehicle commander, the Iron Fist active protection system, and the TORCH-X C2 system.

Shephard Defence Insight notes that the crewed Sabrah turret is set to be installed on 18 ASCOD 2 light tanks and ten Pandur II 8x8 armoured vehicles to fulfil a Philippine Army requirement for a mixed fleet of tracked and wheeled light tanks.

Elbit Systems also debuted its COAPS-L lightweight EO payload for ISTAR at Eurosatory. COAPS-L is a miniaturised configuration of COAPS that equips MBTs and other types of armoured fighting vehicle.

The new payload was exhibited on a UGV on the Roboteam stand.

