Eurosatory 2022: Leonardo makes HITFACT II turret available for more applications

Now that the latest CIO Centauro II 8x8 Mobile Gun System (MGS) is in production for the Italian Army, Leonardo is marketing its HITFACT II turret for installation on other platforms, tracked and wheeled. This includes new vehicles as well as upgrading older ones to extend their operational lives.

The first contract for the Italian Army was for 11 Centauro II MGS comprising the single prototype brought up to full production standard, and ten brand new production vehicles plus a two-year support package. These Centauro II's turrets are designated the 2.0 configuration.

In December 2020 a contract was placed with CIO for a further 86 Centauro IIs plus an option on a further ten units with these expected to be delivered from 2023 onwards

This brought the order book to 106 including options, with the total Italian Army requirement for up to 150, provided there is sufficient funding.

Italian Army HITFACT II turrets are armed with a 120mm/45cal smoothbore gun which fires the same ammunition as the Ariete MBT. The main gun is fully stabilised and fitted with a fume extractor, thermal sleeve, pepperpot muzzle brake and a muzzle reference system.

The computerised fire control system (FCS) has been developed by Leonardo and includes stabilised day/thermal sights for commander and gunner incorporating an eyesafe laser rangefinder. This enables hunter/killer target engagements to take place and in addition it has an automatic target tracker.

The latest batch of Centauro IIs are designated the 3.0 configuration as the gun has been modified to fire the Rheinmetall DM11 airburst munition which is already in quantity production.

A 7.62mm machine gun (MG) is mounted co-axially with the main gun and there is a Leonardo roof-mounted remote weapon station armed with a 12.7mm MG. In addition there are two banks of four electrically operated smoke grenade launchers.

As an alternative to the 120mm smoothbore gun, for export Leonardo can install a 105mm rifled gun which enables the vehicle to carry more ammunition.

