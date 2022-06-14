Eurosatory 2022: Plasan blends agility with protection in disruptive WILDER

Plasan unveiled its new WILDER 4x4 vehicle during the Eurosatory 2022 defence exhibition in Paris on 13-17 June.

By blending high technology and creative engineering that makes the vehicle adaptable into a 6x6 or even an 8x8 platform, Plasan expects the WILDER to fundamentally alter the traditional ‘trinity’ between mobility, protection and firepower.

Plasan hopes to exploit a clear need for militaries to return to the light, agile and manoeuvrable vehicle of yesteryear — without compromising on protection or other battlefield capabilities.

The Israeli company explored these possibilities with the Yagu 4x4 all-terrain vehicle, as seen at Eurosatory 2018, but it has gone several steps further with WILDER.

‘Since the first jeep came out in the Second World War, the concept of the light vehicle has got bigger and heavier and bigger and heavier,’ explained Nir Kahn, design director at Plasan.

He added: ‘We wanted to show that if you design the armour in from the very beginning, you can have a light compact armoured vehicle that still has the ability of an open buggy.’

WILDER boasts a structural monocoque chassis instead of a design approach that builds on a pre-existing frame or chassis. With a Cummins 2.8-litre engine fitted in the middle, the vehicle has a balanced centre of gravity and a large driving capsule.

While WILDER weighs just 3.7t and offers 800kg of payload with a 700km operational range, it still meets NATO STANAG 4569 Level 2 protection standards.

‘We wanted to show that if you design the armour in from the very beginning, you can have a light compact armoured vehicle that still has the ability of an open buggy’ — Nir Kahn, Plasan design director

Its rear flatbed is bigger than the standard NATO pallet size and a range of weapons systems can be fitted on the top of the vehicle. The seating component can fit four occupants and a panoramic-style windshield provides excellent situational awareness, Plasan claims.

‘The beauty of WILDER is that it’s very flexible. It’s easy to see it as a special forces vehicle, but the truth is it can do much more conventional things as well. It has [a] fabulous capability. It can lay chase [and] protect borders… but it also meets conventional requirements,’ said Kahn.

Asked whether the WILDER could be of use in a high-end, high-intensity conflict, Kahn argued that the vehicle blends agility with strong protection: ‘It fits into that [war in Ukraine], where we’re seeing the use of buggies loaded with Spike missiles or squads with anti-tank missiles… but they’re still unprotected.’

Options available include four-wheel steering and remote control of the entire vehicle. The crew can dismount and remotely drive the vehicle and its weapon to a vantage point without putting themselves in danger. With this fully integrated drive-by-wire capability and associated cameras and sensors, WILDER may also be ready for fully autonomous operation with some more development work.

WILDER can also be paired with the ATeMM electric vehicle flatbed from Plasan, turning the buggy into a hybrid-electric 6x6 with a combined 2t of payload. An 8x8 configuration is also an option.

ATeMM can be employed with any payload the end-user desires, Kahn noted. CONOPS include a weapons bay, UAV carrier or energy provider. The electric engine can help power the reams of energy-intensive equipment carried by ground forces, offsetting the need for portable batteries.

‘It brings electricity out into the field… in the US military, they’re carrying a lot of equipment these days that just needs charging,’ said Kahn.

Like a caravan, the ATeMM can be added at the rear of any vehicle and charges as it goes.

RELATED ARTICLES

Eurosatory 2022: Redback makes its European debut

Eurosatory 2022: Panther KF51 prowls into Paris

Eurosatory 2022: Textron M5 now available on the international market