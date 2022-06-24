Eurosatory 2022: Aselsan's Korhan weapon station nears development completion

Using internal R&D funding, Turkish company Aselsan has developed the Korhan remote weapon station (RWS) which has already undergone firing trials on an Otokar Arma 8x8 platform.

The base turret shown at Eurosatory 2022 has protection to STANAG 4569 Level 2 and weighs 4,000kg, complete with weapons and ammunition.

Main armament consists of a 35mm two-axis stabilised dual-feed cannon; as well as conventional natures of ammunition including APFSDS and HEI, it can also fire the Aselsan Atom airburst munition (ABM).

This 35mm ABM round is already in production for the upgraded twin 35mm GDF anti-aircraft guns (AAGs) used by Turkey and the recently introduced Korkut twin 35mm self-propelled AAG.

The weapon is fed by an automatic linkless feed mechanism developed by Aselsan with 200 rounds of ready-use ammunition plus an additional 100 rounds. Mounted co-axially to the right is a 7.62mm machine gun (MG) with 3,750 rounds. Both these weapons are reloaded by the crew from within the hull under complete protection.

Turret control and weapon elevation is all-electric with traverse through 360 degrees and weapon elevation from -10 to +45 degrees, all at a speed of 60 degrees a second. The gunner has a stabilised day/thermal sight incorporating an eyesafe laser rangefinder, with the commander provided with a similar sight which can be traversed through 360 degrees to provide a hunter/killer capability.

Laser detectors provide all-round coverage and coupled to the banks of 76mm grenade launchers.

Electronic architecture fitted to Korhan enables easier upgrades to be carried out in the future, and if required an Aselsan Ayhts acoustic gunfire detector can be mounted on the roof.

Further options are an Aselsan Nano mini-UAV and a roof-mounted Aselsan Akkor hard-kill active protection system.

