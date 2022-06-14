Eurosatory 2022: John Cockerill brings i-X to Europe with VR shooter system

John Cockerill Defense showcased its Cockerill i-X wheeled armoured vehicle in Europe for the first time on 13 June at Eurosatory 2022. The company unveiled the product on the first day of the World Defense Show in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Cockerill i-X is designed as a stealthy light armoured platform with a modular turret.

Three turret configurations are available, each of them retractable to facilitate stealth movement. One includes a 25mm automatic cannon with 120 rounds and a secondary 7.62mm machine gun; a second uses a 30x113mm automatic cannon (also with 120 rounds) plus a secondary 7.62mm machine gun; and the third features two to four ATGMs and a secondary 12.7mm machine gun.

Talking to Shephard, John Cockerill technical project manager Fabian Corona said that i-X serves a proof-of-concept purpose. The company is currently working on another model, and it expects to deliver it this year.

The 4t stealth vehicle is made of composite material from John Cockerill and is powered by a 750hp engine. The i-X supports a crew of two (a driver and a turret operator).

The company is now working on a VR-based shooter system for the turret operator. Cameras mounted around the vehicle would provide the operator with 360° vision. Eye-tracking technology and an AI-based system would allow target recognition and target locking.

The shooter vision system currently uses commercial VR goggles, but John Cockerill has begun developing a helmet system with built-in displays that soldiers would use once the product is finalised. The company only started working on the VR shooter system last year, but it expects to deliver the first operational prototype by the end of 2022.

Once fully operational, the system would provide the weapon operator with four different levels of vision: AR inside the vehicle; 360° outside view; shooter vision; and, if the vehicle is being accompanied by a camera-equipped UAS, a drone vision.

The company said the VR turret system would not alter the training procedures of gunner personnel to a significant extent.

RELATED ARTICLES

Eurosatory 2022: Redback makes its European debut

Eurosatory 2022: Panther KF51 prowls into Paris

Eurosatory 2022: Textron M5 now available on the international market