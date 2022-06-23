Eurosatory 2022: Valhalla Turrets introduces new Nimrod RWS

Slovenian company Valhalla Turrets has launched the latest version of its Nimrod II remote weapon station (RWS) which is expected to commence firing trials later this year, most likely in October.

According to Milo Milosavijevi, CEO of Valhalla, 'these Nimrod RWS are aimed for installation on new-build platforms, tracked or wheeled, or to upgrade older platforms to enhance their capabilities.'

It has been developed by the company as a private venture, with the latest version being the Nimrod 300/2 which is armed with a stabilised Northrop Grumman 30mm MK44S dual-feed cannon with 180 rounds of ready-use ammunition. It has the option of a 7.62mm co-axial machine gun (MG), while a Gadfly 1200 loitering munition could also be installed.

The sighting system depends on the end user and is mounted on the left side, but would typically be a Rheinmetall Electronics Stabilised Electro-Optical Sighting System (SEOSS) which has a thermal imager, CCD camera and laser rangefinder; it is is already in production in Germany for various applications.

As the main armament of RWS is also normally selected by the end user, and indeed often provided as government-furnished equipment, a key feature of the Nimrod is that can it easily be fitted with different weapon system.

Other members of the family include:

Nimrod 300/1, armed with Oerlikon 30x173mm cannon with 180 ready rounds and pod of short-range missiles;

Nimrod 250 with a 25x137mm cannon from Oerlikon (KBA), Northrop Grumman (M252) or Nexter (M811) with a co-axial 7.62mm MG and option of a pod of ATGW; and

Nimrod 300-W, armed with the widely deployed Russian 30x165mm 2A42 cannon with 180 rounds and a Russian 7.61mm PKTM MG, and again with options for ATGW.