Israel moves to ‘Edge of Tomorrow’ while Ghost Unit evolves

SMASH family welcomes its newest member
Smart Shooter displayed its SMASH 2000L fire-control system at Modern Day Marine 2022.
Israel is engaged in what IDF strategists and analysts are calling the ‘war between wars’, with low-intensity clashes against Hezbollah in Lebanon and Hamas in Gaza.
However, the IDF is preparing to wage a full-scale infantry war if it concludes that the two terrorist organisations are preparing to launch thousands of rockets and medium-range missiles against Israel.
With this worst-case scenario in mind, Elbit Systems is working with the Directorate of Defense Research and Development in the Israeli MoD on a future soldier programme dubbed ‘Edge of Tomorrow’.
According to the MoD, the aim of the programme is to
Already have an account? Log in
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
Smart Shooter displayed its SMASH 2000L fire-control system at Modern Day Marine 2022.
Four FMS customers will receive the Javelin ATGM under the latest contract modification from the US Army
The ongoing war in Ukraine has demonstrated the critical importance of tactical connectivity, particularly when operating against competent adversaries who can jam and disrupt communications, including Global Positioning System (GPS) signals.
BAE Systems is to produce additional M109A7 self-propelled howitzers and M992A3 tracked carrier ammunition vehicles for the US Army.
Tests of a 120mm mortar on a Turkish-made 4x4 vehicle tie in with Hungarian plans to enhance mortar lethality with a smaller logistics footprint.
A new order under the Scorpion programme will bring the number of Jaguar and Griffon vehicles for the French Army to 150 and 909 respectively.