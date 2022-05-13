Israel moves to ‘Edge of Tomorrow’ while Ghost Unit evolves

Israel is engaged in what IDF strategists and analysts are calling the ‘war between wars’, with low-intensity clashes against Hezbollah in Lebanon and Hamas in Gaza.

However, the IDF is preparing to wage a full-scale infantry war if it concludes that the two terrorist organisations are preparing to launch thousands of rockets and medium-range missiles against Israel.

With this worst-case scenario in mind, Elbit Systems is working with the Directorate of Defense Research and Development in the Israeli MoD on a future soldier programme dubbed ‘Edge of Tomorrow’.

According to the MoD, the aim of the programme is to