Eurosatory 2022: Morana SPH hits harder

Shephard has obtained more information about the Morana 155mm self-propelled howitzer (SPH) from Excalibur Army and ZTS of the Czech Republic, which was exhibited for the first time last week at Eurosatory 2022.

Work on the new SPH was completed shortly before Eurosatory began on 13 June, and the system has already undergone initial firing and mobility trials.

Morana is designed to be highly mobile in off-road terrain, and it has a top speed of 90km/h on paved roads.

The crew of three are seated in an Excalibur Army Puma protected cab, which has been tested to meet NATO STANAG 4569 Level 2 ballistic and mine-protection requirements. It is fully pressurised and fitted with an NBC system.

The Tatra 8x8 central loading tube chassis is fitted with powered steering on the front four wheels and a central tyre inflation system.

Mounted at the rear of the chassis is a protected turret with a 155mm/52cal main gun, featuring a 23-litre chamber that meets NATO Joint Ballistic Memorandum of Understanding standards.

There is a double baffle muzzle brake and a muzzle velocity radar fitted above the gun to feed information into an onboard fire-control computer.

The maximum range depends on the projectile/charge combination but firing a locally manufactured 155mm Extended Range Full Bore - Base Bleed projectile, Excalibur Army claims a maximum range of up to 41.5km.

Morana includes an automatic ammunition-handing system in the turret for 45 x 155mm projectiles and associated modular charge systems, which enables a high rate of fire to be achieved.

Before going into action, three circular stabilisers — one on either side and another at the rear — are lowered to the ground.

An unusual feature of the Morana is the remote weapons station (RWS), mounted on the right side of the turret, which can be retracted under armour when not required.

The RWS includes a 12.7mm machine gun coupled with day/night sights, aimed from within the protected forward control cab. In addition to providing a close-in self-defence capability for Morana, Excalibur Army claims the RWS could be used to engage low-flying UAVs.

