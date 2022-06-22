Eurosatory 2022: ST Engineering highlights new missions for Bronco ATV

ST Engineering of Singapore has emphasised the additional battlefield roles that its Bronco 3 protected articulated all-terrain vehicle (ATV) can undertake on the battlefield.

Shown for the first time at Eurosatory 2022 was a Bronco 3 with the rear unit fitted with a Casualty Evacuation Robot (CEV), which is deployed when the rear door is opened and a ramp positioned to enable it to be deployed on the ground.

According to ST Engineering the CEV has an endurance of up to ten hours, weighs 120kg and would typically carry a stretcher casualty. Modes of operation include follow-me and playback. In addition the Bronco was fitted with SATCOM on the move and a roof-mounted remote weapon station on the front unit.

ST Engineering also mentioned other potential applications, including adding a Nexter 40mm Case Telescoped Ammunition (CTA) weapon for use in the counter-rocket and mortar (CRAM) and anti-drone role. This would use the T40 turret now deployed by the French Army on its Jaguar reconnaissance vehicles.

The Singapore Armed Forces also deploy Broncos fitted with the ST Engineering 120mm Super Rapid Advanced Mortar System (SRAMS) in the rear unit.

While not at Eurosatory, the commercial version of the Bronco, called ExtremV, was shown via a hologram display.

In addition to being used for passenger/cargo transport, more dedicated missions now include firefighting, flood control, and acting as mother ship for UAVs and UGVs for terrain mapping and victim location – many of these functions also being relevant to military operations.

