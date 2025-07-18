To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

NATO and Europe step up UGV efforts

18th July 2025 - 12:12 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London, UK

RSS

Tencore has provided more than 800 Termit UGVs, including armed, to Ukrainian forces. (Photo Tencore)

The effort to develop uncrewed ground vehicles (UGVs) is heating up with research efforts and exercises improving the speed of the process and the war in Ukraine is working as a proving ground for rapid development and fielding.

Italy’s IDV has been awarded a contract by the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) to provide experimentation services to progress concepts for teamed robotic systems while elsewhere other exercises are proving systems.

The NSPA’s deal with IDV is for a three-year effort which will focus on UGVs and uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs) using a common interoperable C2 system distributed over pre-defined network nodes.

The concepts of operation will be developed with users through a series of operational scenarios to demonstrate capabilities and technology of multi-domain uncrewed operations.

Initial scenarios are planned to include casualty evacuation, resupply, forward medical evacuation,

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us