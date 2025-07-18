NATO and Europe step up UGV efforts
Italy’s IDV has been awarded a contract by the NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) to provide experimentation services to progress concepts for teamed robotic systems while elsewhere other exercises are proving systems.
The NSPA’s deal with IDV is for a three-year effort which will focus on UGVs and uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs) using a common interoperable C2 system distributed over pre-defined network nodes.
The concepts of operation will be developed with users through a series of operational scenarios to demonstrate capabilities and technology of multi-domain uncrewed operations.
Initial scenarios are planned to include casualty evacuation, resupply, forward medical evacuation,
More from Land Warfare
-
HIMARS arrive in Hawaii as first multinational launch in Australia takes place
The M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) launcher is in high demand with Lockheed Martin doubling speed of manufacture since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. As orders are racked up in Europe, the Indo-Pacific region is seeing the increasing presence of the system.
-
Spain to invest billions of dollars on howitzers and other vehicles as it looks to select new tanks
The Spanish Government has outlined plans to purchase communications and cybersecurity capabilities but most notably amphibious combat vehicles, self-propelled howitzers (SPHs), bridge-laying vehicles and an effort to replace its tanks from 2040.
-
What does Germany’s new tank joint venture mean for MGCS?
Germany is Europe’s leading country for tank manufacture and until this month was committed to the Franco-German Main Ground Combat System (MGCS) which included tanks and other vehicles. Earlier this month, Germany and other European countries set up the Main ARmoured Tank of Europe (MARTE) project casting a shadow over the MGCS.
-
CAVS rolls on as Denmark orders 129 vehicles
Denmark signed the Technical Arrangement for the multinational Common Armoured Vehicle System (CAVS) in April this year. The order means the country will receive its first vehicle this year.
-
MyDefence delivers counter-drone system to US Army ahead of livefire exercise
The Soldier-Kit system consists of detector, jammer, tablet and wideband antenna and is being evaluated as part of Project Flytrap 3.0 counter uncrewed aerial system (CUAS) exercise.