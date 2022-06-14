Eurosatory 2022: GM Defense eyes international opportunities

GM Defense has established GM Defense International, a new entity to extend its reach into global markets.

Under the plans, GM Defense will continue to operate as a subsidiary of its parent company, General Motors.

Speaking to Shephard on 13 June during the opening day of the Eurosatory 2022 exhibition in Paris, GM Defense President Steve DuMont said the company foresees a range of international opportunities for its vehicles, including demand in Canada and the Middle East.

DuMont added that the war in Ukraine had underlined the need for tactical mobility in Europe,

GM Defense is working to fill the Canadian Light Utility Vehicle (LUV) requirement with a vehicle that would be based on a full-sized heavy truck platform.

At Eurosatory, GM Defense is showcasing its Infantry Squad Vehicle (ISV) built for the US Army, the Hummer EV electric chassis, and a concept vehicle based on the Chevrolet Silverado.

DuMont said the Hummer EV chassis would be used by the company as a basis for a proposal in the Electric Light Reconnaissance vehicle project for the US Army.

GM Defense has continued to develop its ISV with a modular approach. The company developed enclosure kits and is working on an Arctic enclosure kit for the vehicle.

Other use cases for the ISV include a casevac variant, gun truck, ISR modules and a logistics truck using a long-bed and two-seater configuration.

The company has also produced a fully electric version of the ISV.

DuMont said that the commercial background of GM Defense’s vehicles meant that its systems drove better and offered benefits in terms of ease of user operation.

The ISV is based on the Chevrolet Colorado and features 90% of the components found on the commercial vehicle.

DuMont stressed this as a benefit — due to the size of the commercial business, he said, militaries could find GM parts all over the world.

RELATED ARTICLES

Eurosatory 2022: Redback makes its European debut

Eurosatory 2022: Panther KF51 prowls into Paris

Eurosatory 2022: Textron M5 now available on the international market