To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Land Warfare>
  • Observations from Ukraine give Israeli tank designers ‘interesting ideas’

Observations from Ukraine give Israeli tank designers ‘interesting ideas’

2nd June 2022 - 09:00 GMT | by Arie Egozi

RSS

Trophy APS installed on a Merkava Mk 4 MBT. (Photo: IDF)

The evident vulnerabilities of Russian armour in the ongoing invasion of Ukraine have drawn the eye of Israeli MBT designers.

The IDF General Staff has set up a team to explore if there are operational lessons to be learned for Israel from the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian War, while work continues to develop the new Merkava Mk 5 MBT.

One conclusion is already supported by hard evidence: Russian tanks lag far behind the Israeli Merkava in almost all relevant aspects.

The fighting in Ukraine highlighted fundamental weaknesses of Russian armour in its inability to protect against or defeat ATGMs of various types, combined with poor communications and a failure to operate in a combined arms mission.

In addition, Russian armoured formations

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us