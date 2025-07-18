HIMARS arrive in Hawaii as first multinational launch in Australia takes place
The HIMARS system now has an increased presence in the Pacific region after Australia fired its weapon for the first time earlier this week and the US Army’s 25th Infantry Division (25th ID) in Hawaii took delivery of its first three launchers on 14 July.
The Australian firing took place during a Combined Joint Live Fire Exercise (CJLFX) as part of Exercise Talisman Sabre 25, being held in Queensland, Australia and started on 13 July. The exercise runs until 4 August.
The multinational firing exercise involved the use of Australian, Singaporean and US forces firing their HIMARS. This was
