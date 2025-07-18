To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
  • HIMARS arrive in Hawaii as first multinational launch in Australia takes place

HIMARS arrive in Hawaii as first multinational launch in Australia takes place

18th July 2025 - 08:14 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London, UK

RSS

The Australian Army conducted a live fire of HIMARS, the country’s first, as part of Exercise Talisman Sabre 2025 as did the US and Singapore. (Photo: Australian Department of Defence)

The M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) launcher is in high demand with Lockheed Martin doubling speed of manufacture since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. As orders are racked up in Europe, the Indo-Pacific region is seeing the increasing presence of the system.

The HIMARS system now has an increased presence in the Pacific region after Australia fired its weapon for the first time earlier this week and the US Army’s 25th Infantry Division (25th ID) in Hawaii took delivery of its first three launchers on 14 July.

The Australian firing took place during a Combined Joint Live Fire Exercise (CJLFX) as part of Exercise Talisman Sabre 25, being held in Queensland, Australia and started on 13 July. The exercise runs until 4 August.

The multinational firing exercise involved the use of Australian, Singaporean and US forces firing their HIMARS. This was

Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

Read full bio

