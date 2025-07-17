Ireland’s Reamda develops new version of Riddler UGV
Irish UGV designer and manufacturer Reamda has developed a substantially improved version of its Riddler UGV and has put it into the hands of users for evaluation “to see if it can be broken”.
Reamda managing director, Padraig O’Connor, told Shephard that the Riddler+ has an improved manipulator arm and modified chassis to enable a “best in class” system. Notably, O’Connor said, it is capable of lifting a 57kg unstable load at a distance of 91cm from the front of the robot.
“Riddler+ weighs 91kg so in the sub-100kg category, we now have the strongest machine in the industry, by
