Elbit Systems and Roboteam unveil new UGV

The Rook UGV can be used to carry logistic supplies and payloads up to 1200kg. (Photo: Elbit Systems)

Elbit Systems and Roboteam’s newest uncrewed ground vehicle has been unveiled, improving upon its predecessor the Probot.

Elbit Systems and Roboteam have launched their jointly developed UGV, the multi-payload, military 6x6 Rook UGV.

The vehicle features a unique design and built-in autonomy suite offering a combination of greater capacity, improved manoeuvrability and on-field agility that are key for greater mission effectiveness.

The Rook UGV was developed based on the operational experience accumulated through the fielding of the 4x4 Probot UGV systems in several countries including the US, France Israel and the UK.

By applying a Modular Box structure, on-field components replacement and modifications or upgrades can occur with no need for a qualified technician or OEM involvement.

A built-in TORCH-X Robotic and Autonomous application provides Rook with full autonomy and the capability to efficiently navigate rough terrain, during both day and night.

The Rook can be used to deliver supplies, evacuate casualties, perform intelligence-gathering missions and operate as a remote weapon system.

Rook has a self-weight of 1200kg, low centre of gravity, ground clearance of 24cm and is capable of carrying up to 1200kg of payloads while maintaining superior manoeuvrability and transferability.