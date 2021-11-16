Elbit Systems and Roboteam unveil new UGV

Dubai Airshow 2021: Pantsir upgrade firmly on the agenda for UAE
Negotiations are ongoing between the UAE and Russia to upgrade Pantsir-S1 SAM air defence systems.
Elbit Systems and Roboteam have launched their jointly developed UGV, the multi-payload, military 6x6 Rook UGV.
The vehicle features a unique design and built-in autonomy suite offering a combination of greater capacity, improved manoeuvrability and on-field agility that are key for greater mission effectiveness.
The Rook UGV was developed based on the operational experience accumulated through the fielding of the 4x4 Probot UGV systems in several countries including the US, France Israel and the UK.
By applying a Modular Box structure, on-field components replacement and modifications or upgrades can occur with no need for a qualified technician or OEM involvement.
A built-in TORCH-X Robotic and Autonomous application provides Rook with full autonomy and the capability to efficiently navigate rough terrain, during both day and night.
The Rook can be used to deliver supplies, evacuate casualties, perform intelligence-gathering missions and operate as a remote weapon system.
Rook has a self-weight of 1200kg, low centre of gravity, ground clearance of 24cm and is capable of carrying up to 1200kg of payloads while maintaining superior manoeuvrability and transferability.
The UK MoD has awarded a new contract to Hortsman Group to deliver a newly refurbished and upgraded version of its third-generation Hydrogas suspension unit for MBTs.
US Army Soldier Touchpoint evaluations for robotic ground vehicles will take place in Q1 2022, comprising tests and demonstrations to inform future decisions on whether to acquire the capability.
TrueVelocity says its acquisition of LoneStar Future Weapons will enable a more efficient Next Generation Squad Weapons offering for the US Army.
A new Germany-based JV called EuroTrophy will provide potential marketing opportunities, sales and production of the Trophy active protection system in Europe. It is expected to be established by late 2021.
The Polish Minister of National Defence recently revealed the purchase of Cougar 4x4 vehicles from the US. The vehicles will be delivered by 2022 under a contract that also includes a logistics and training package.