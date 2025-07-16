To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Land Warfare>
  • Spain to invest billions of dollars on howitzers and other vehicles as it looks to select new tanks

Spain to invest billions of dollars on howitzers and other vehicles as it looks to select new tanks

16th July 2025 - 17:31 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London, UK

RSS

Spain is looking to replace its M109 SPHs. (Photo: Spanish Army)

The Spanish Government has outlined plans to purchase communications and cybersecurity capabilities but most notably amphibious combat vehicles, self-propelled howitzers (SPHs), bridge-laying vehicles and an effort to replace its tanks from 2040.

Spain is looking to spend as much as €3 billion (US$3.5 billion) on SPHs and €19 million for the first stage of replacing its tanks under plans approved for special modernisation programmes as outlined and approved in a Royal Decree.

In April 2025, the Spain launched the Industrial and Technological Plan for Security and Defence in response to the international geopolitical context which included the launch of new Special Modernisation Programmes. These programmes require pre-financing from the Ministry of Industry and Tourism.

The largest of the procurements in the plan is for the purchase of 128 tracked SPH and 86

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us