Spain to invest billions of dollars on howitzers and other vehicles as it looks to select new tanks
Spain is looking to spend as much as €3 billion (US$3.5 billion) on SPHs and €19 million for the first stage of replacing its tanks under plans approved for special modernisation programmes as outlined and approved in a Royal Decree.
In April 2025, the Spain launched the Industrial and Technological Plan for Security and Defence in response to the international geopolitical context which included the launch of new Special Modernisation Programmes. These programmes require pre-financing from the Ministry of Industry and Tourism.
The largest of the procurements in the plan is for the purchase of 128 tracked SPH and 86
