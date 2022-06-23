Eurosatory 2022: Hensoldt and Theon unite for better night vision
Hensoldt Optronics and Theon Sensors have announced the two firms will establish a joint company called Hensoldt Theon NightVision.
It will be headquartered in Wetzlar, Germany and both partners will appoint senior executives.
The two companies are already successfully cooperating within the framework of a bidding consortium for a contract to manufacture and supply 9,550 pairs of night vision goggles, 5,000 for the German Armed Forces and 4,550 for Belgium.
Now, the two hope to combine their capabilities in the field of thermal imaging and night vision systems. New products are to be created on the technological basis of Theon’s night vision goggles and Hensoldt Optronics’ weapon-adapted night vision attachments.
By combining capabilities from both parent companies, future products can be developed faster in a more targeted way, and made available in a user-oriented manner.
