Regulus Cyber unveils system for drone swarm defeat
Israel's Regulus Cyber has launched Ring R1, which it claims to be the first fully operational, small-form-factor counter-UAS system using GPS/GNSS manipulation to defeat threats including swarms, multi-direction attacks, dark drones, manually piloted drones and 4G/5G drones.
Ring uses proprietary GNSS manipulation technology to take control of a drone and deflect, hold or crash it, or force it to land.
According to the company, the GPS-disruption approach can target and neutralise a single threat, or multiple threats simultaneously, using low-power transmission on a single channel, assuring low collateral damage only on the GNSS channel.
By contrast, other techniques require several RF channels to be jammed to be successful, and can therefore inadvertently affect other systems in the area,
The capabilities of the Ring R1 add-on include a detection range of up to 1.5km and fast RF scanning for scalable coverage, a low false-alarm rate and classification of threat types (eg different multicopter types) with alerts based on profile matches. The Ring R1 is suitable for operation in multi-threat environments, and non-line of sight, bad weather and low visibility conditions.
Regulus stated that Ring R1 is already deployed by a 'leading army' across various locations and platforms.
