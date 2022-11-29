View all I/ITSEC 2022 News

×

To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Training>
  • Droneshield, xReality partner up for counter-drone training at I/ITSEC 2022

Droneshield, xReality partner up for counter-drone training at I/ITSEC 2022

29th November 2022 - 16:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in Orlando

RSS

A still from DroneShield's video depicting an XR C-UAS training scenario. (Image: DroneShield)

DroneShield will leverage xReality's immersive technology to offer C-UAS training solutions for military markets.

DroneShield is teaming with Australia's xReality Group to provide extended reality (XR)-based counter--UAS training solutions, it was announced at I/ITSEC 2022.

XRG’s subsidiary Operator Tactical Solutions develops immersive planning, rehearsal and training packages for military and law enforcement markets, across local and international markets. Video released of a C-UAS training scenario by DroneShield showed use of a combination of VR headsets and DroneGun hardware, plus an instructor tablet device.  

DroneShield CEO Oleg Vornik commented: 'As the counter-drone industry continues to rapidly grow and develop, evidenced by significant use of small drones by both sides in the Ukraine war, there is an emergent need for counter-drone tactics and training packages for the system operators. As the global leader in the C-UAS sector, DroneShield is well placed to provide the training.'

Related Articles

DroneShield releases DroneGun MKIII

XRG CEO Wayne Jones, added: 'Operator’s solutions are enabling defence and law enforcement to rapidly train for... situations in realistic, virtual environments. We are pleased to be able to add cutting-edge XR-based Counter Drone training programmes to Operator’s product offering.'

DroneShield's C-UAS systems are used by the USAF for base defence and the company announced partnerships with Teledyne FLIR and Allen-Vanguard earlier this year to work on C-UAS solutions.

 

Shephard's I/ITSEC 2022 coverage is sponsored by:

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from I/ITSEC 2022

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us