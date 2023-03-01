IDEX 2023: Lacroix tightens UAE bonds with joint venture agreement

At IDEX in Abu Dhabi, French countermeasure maker Lacroix and Remah International Group (RIG) via Gulf Aerospace Company (GACO) signed an agreement to establish a UAE joint venture, Gulf ACM Manufacturing.

The agreement will see a manufacturing facility in the UAE produce countermeasures and support local employment.

Lacroix Defense COO François Moulinier said: ‘Following the work we have undertaken to develop our presence in the UAE for over 30 years, we are delighted to strengthen our long-standing relationship with GACO, a branch of Remah International Group, through the creation of this JV Gulf ACM (Airborne Countermeasures).’

Moulinier added that the agreement would further enhance UAE defence and security technology capabilities.

At IDEX, Lacroix exhibited its S-KAPS (Soft-Kill Advanced Protection System), for the first time on the export market.

The vehicle protection system was debuted at Eurosatory 2022.

A Lacroix illustration of S-KAPS in action. (Photo: Lacroix)

Developed from the earlier GALIX-AOS, S-KAPS offers threat detection, situational analysis and protection reaction features.

Fitted with effectors developed in collaboration with Nexter, Lacroix says the system greatly enhances the survivability of vehicles with GALIX multi-spectral masking ammunition.

During the Emirati show, NIMR showcased models of the AJBAN vehicle equipped with S-KAPS systems such as laser warning sensors and acoustic detection capabilities.

S-KAPS features automatic response capabilities, which Lacroix sees as crucial to defending vehicles in time.

Speaking to Shephard at IDEX, a Lacroix representative said the threat would win with a human in the loop, necessitating an advanced system.

The S-KAP suite uses partner sensors, taking a best-of-market approach and leveraging capabilities already in service with potential customers.

The algorithm and software side of the solution is all developed in-house by Lacroix as the system integrator.

Looking to the future, Lacroix is looking to enhance its multi-spectral masking ammunition with decoys, a reflection of increasingly advanced threats.

