Israeli C-UAS jammers take effect in sub-Saharan Africa

22nd August 2022 - 14:00 GMT | by Elisabeth Gosselin-Malo in Milan

The MC-Horizon system can detect drones up to 3.5km away. (Photos: Orad Group)

Mozambican troops have successfully used Israeli-supplied MCTECH MC-Horizon counter-UAS systems to neutralise drones operated by Islamic State.

For over two decades, there has been a history of Israeli drone procurement by sub-Saharan countries including Botswana, Ethiopia, Nigeria and Senegal. As the region faces increasing threats of terrorism, the acquisition of counter-UAS technology from the same source is also growing.

Last March, pictures emerged on social media showcasing the Mozambique Defence Armed Forces (FADM) using an Israeli MC-Horizon 360D V3 anti-drone system, which it claimed was used to down several UAVs belonging to Islamic State. 

This jammer is manufactured by MCTECH RF Technologies and marketed by Orad Group, both based in Israel. Speaking to Shephard, Orad's deputy CEO, Yossi Gofer, confirmed that the Mozambican

Elisabeth Gosselin-Malo

Author

Elisabeth Gosselin-Malo

Elisabeth Gosselin-Malo is a freelance security and defense reporter based in Milan, Italy. She covers …

Read full bio

