Israeli C-UAS jammers take effect in sub-Saharan Africa

For over two decades, there has been a history of Israeli drone procurement by sub-Saharan countries including Botswana, Ethiopia, Nigeria and Senegal. As the region faces increasing threats of terrorism, the acquisition of counter-UAS technology from the same source is also growing.

Last March, pictures emerged on social media showcasing the Mozambique Defence Armed Forces (FADM) using an Israeli MC-Horizon 360D V3 anti-drone system, which it claimed was used to down several UAVs belonging to Islamic State.

This jammer is manufactured by MCTECH RF Technologies and marketed by Orad Group, both based in Israel. Speaking to Shephard, Orad's deputy CEO, Yossi Gofer, confirmed that the Mozambican