USAF hands C-UAS solutions provider a $900m development contract
The USAF has awarded counter-UAS solutions provider Black Sage Technologies a $900 million contract for technology development.
The IDIQ contract covers the ‘the development of innovative approaches that bring multi-domain systems capabilities, the characterization of new technologies and systems through studies, recurrent demonstration, and rapid development to enable rapid prototyping, test, and capability transition.’, according to a Black Sage release.
Work under the award will run for five years with options to extend to ten years.
Black Sage said the award was based on its past performance developing and demonstrating DefenseOS C2 software for defeating drones.
DefenseOS enables tailored CUAS solutions for differing environments and is interoperable with the US Army’s Forward Area Air Defense Command and Control (FAADC2) system.
Black Sage has also demonstrated the quick integration of High-Energy Laser Weapon Systems (HELWS), High Powered Microwave (HPM), 30mm guns, Puma UAVs, and Radio Frequency sense and defeat capabilities developed by the USAF with a meshed CUAS system to defence a forward operating base.
