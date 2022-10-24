infiniDome unveils latest iteration of anti-jamming technology for drones
GPS protection specialist infiniDome has released its newest anti-jamming solution to market after displaying it at the AUSA event in October. GPSdome 2 is designed for protecting small to medium tactical UAVs as well as crewed and uncrewed ground vehicles.
It is intended to prevent disruption to critical PNT (positioning, navigation, timing) data in GPS-challenged environments. It has a small form factor (500g weight, 87x91x61.55mm dimensions) and low power consumption.
Described by the company as fully retrofittable and completely standalone, the system is compatible with off-the-shelf GNSS receivers as well as standard active antennas. It works by analysing RF interference in the surrounding environment, combining multiple antenna patterns to create and dynamically steer three nulls in the direction of a hostile signal.
The system also provides the platform and its C2 network with actionable, real-time intelligence and analysis on GPS attacks it detects in the field.
GPSdome 2 is a dual-use, non-ITAR device with optional mil-spec compliance, and has been chosen by a leading Israeli defence contractor for integration with its platforms.
Underlining the importance of preventing disruption to PNT data in contested environments, the US Army also recently awarded Collins Aerospace a contract for production of its MAPS Gen II anti-jamming system for fitting to crewed and uncrewed vehicles. Other developers, such as AeroVironment and Turkey's KERKES have demonstrated technologies permitting effective UAS operations in scenarios where GPS is jammed or otherwise denied.
