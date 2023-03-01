View all IDEX and NAVDEX 2023 News

×

To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

NAVDEX 2023: DSIT to supply ASW kit for undisclosed NATO navy

1st March 2023 - 11:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

RSS

The Blackfish hull-mounted sonar is designed for the self-protection of ships conducting ASW missions.(Photo: DSIT Solutions)

DSIT, a subsidiary of Rafael Advanced Defence Systems, has been selected by a European shipyard to equip a NATO navy with its anti-submarine warfare solutions.

The selection will see DSIT Solution's BlackFish hull-mounted sonar and WhitePointer underwater communications system integrated into the customer's combat management system (CMS).

The ASW equipment will be integrated into the vessels for a new construction programme.

Under the agreement, DSIT will supply the entire ASW sonar suite, including the aforementioned systems and acoustic dome.

The Blackfish hull-mounted sonar is designed for the self-protection of ships conducting ASW missions.

WhitePointer allows for voice and data transmission between surface vessels, submarines, and uncrewed platforms such as AUVs and UUVs and divers.

DSIT Solutions said the system was selected by the European shipyard and NATO navy following a competition.

When asked by Shephard, DSIT Solutions declined to comment on the identity of the customer country.

 

Shephard's IDEX and NAVDEX 2023 coverage is sponsored by:

World Defense Show

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from IDEX and NAVDEX 2023 | View all news

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us